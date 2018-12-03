Larnaca bus drivers threaten strike

Trade unions representing employees at the Zenon bus company in Larnaca said on Monday they will go on strike from midnight tonight unless their November salaries and money due to their various funds is paid by the afternoon.
In a joint statement, the unions said that this is the seventh consecutive month that employees have not been paid on time.
‘Employees have shown great patience and understanding with the problems facing the fleet and the many mechanical problems but we will not agree to them not being paid on time,” they said.
The Transport Ministry has said that it will be making payments to a number of bus companies, including that of Larnaca today, so that salaries can be paid.
Limassol and Paphos bus drivers went on strike on Monday morning, inconveniencing thousands of passengers, mostly pupils.
Read more