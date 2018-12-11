Large-scale emergency exercise held at Larnaca Airport (photos)

A large-scale emergency exercise code named “Plane Crash” was held at Larnaca Airport on Tuesday morning with the participation of state services and the private sector, airport operator Hermes Airports said.

Under the scenario, an airplane coming from Athens crashes during landing, breaks up and catches fire. As emergency evacuation procedures of the aircraft get underway, rescue teams from the airport arrive on the scene to save the passengers and crew.

Hermes Airports said the exercise came within the framework of continuous efforts to improve readiness and coordination of all the airport’s services in the event of emergency.

State officials and heads of various services and organisations involved in the airport and in crisis management were invited to watch the exercise.

Hermes Airports expressed its satisfaction at the way the exercise was conducted.

