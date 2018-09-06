Labour Ministry issues advice over increased dust in atmosphere

Dust levels are above average levels with the Labour Ministry on Thursday urging vulnerable groups to avoid moving about outside while those working outside should take suitable precautionary measures.

In an announcement on its website, the Department of Labour Inspection of the Ministry of Labour said that at 1.00 pm on Thursday, the hourly concentration of respirable particles in ambient air with diameter less than 10 micrometers (PM10) ranged between 20 μg/m3 and 199 μg/m3.

As a result it is expected that the average 24 hour concentration of respirable particles will exceed the corresponding limit of 50 μg/m3 as defined by the relative legislation.

Yesterday, the average 24 hour concentration of respirable particles was between 26 and 57 μg/m3 depending on the location.

“Because of the small size of the respirable particles and their negative effect on human health, the public and especially the vulnerable groups of population (children, older people, and patients) are advised to avoid outdoor activities and exercising in open spaces during this event,” it said.

Employers are required to take the appropriate measures (organisational or technical) after assessing the risks that their employees are facing while working in open spaces. Moreover, it is recommended that the workers in open spaces use appropriate means of personal protection, it added.

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations is available online through the dedicated website maintained by DLI at www.airquality.gov.cy, and also through the free application “Air Quality Cyprus” on the Google Play and iOS App Store.