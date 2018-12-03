Menu
Local

King of Jordan satisfied with trilateral cooperation between Cyprus, Jordan and Greece

December 3, 2018 at 10:48am
Edited by

King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan has expressed satisfaction with the trilateral cooperation developed between Cyprus, Jordan and Greece.

Receiving the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Dr. Andreas P. Kouzoupis, the King of Jordan also expressed his country’s will to further enhance economic and commercial ties between Cyprus and Jordan.

According to a press release, presenting his credentials,  Kouzoupis referred to the great importance that Cyprus attaches to the further enhancement and deepening of its bilateral and trilateral relations with Jordan, a beacon of stability and security in the Middle East.
(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Local
December 3, 2018

Larnaca bus drivers threaten strike

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
December 3, 2018

Cypriots team wins 2nd place in international robotics competition (video)

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 3, 2018

The Wizard of OZ comes to Nicosia

Bouli Hadjioannou