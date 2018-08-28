Kato Pyrgos falling tree branch accident ‘isolated incident’

Trees in Kato Pyrgos — including at the camp site where three people were injured from a falling branch on Saturday night — are pruned every spring, community leader Nicos Kleanthous said on Tuesday.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that the eucalyptus trees at the site had been pruned in May. Saturday’s incident was isolated and unforeseeable, he added.

Forestry Department official Andreas Christou said that branches from eucalyptus trees are known to break off in the summer, even on days with no wind.

He said the Forestry Department prunes eucalyptus trees where it thought appropriate, particularly in areas which attract visitors such as camping sites, picnic spots and other parks.

Similar incidents had occurred in the past with eucalyptus trees in Nicosia parks, and the department is implementing a special programme, he said.

Polis Chrysochous Mayor Yiotis Papachristofi said that immediately after the incident at Kato Pyrgos, the Forestry Department had pruned the eucalyptus trees at the Polis camping site.

