Jewellery, old coins stolen from Paphos home

Burglars have made off with jewellery and a collection of old coins valued at more than 40,000 euro from a home in Paphos, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Wednesday.
Police said the burglary was reported by the owner of the house who had been away for a few days over Christmas.
The burglars appear to have entered the home by breaking the wooden shutters and wooden exterior door at the back of the house.
They then took the safe which contained the jewellery and coins.
Paphos police are investigating.
There was no burglar alarm or CCTV and the stolen items were not insured.