Irish cooking show travels to Larnaca

December 4, 2018 at 3:03pm

Irish TV show “Tastes Like Home” travelled to Larnaca for the fourth episode of its third season that aired on Monday.

Presenter Catherine Vulvio was hosted by Lorcan, Betty and daughter Colleen who has been living in Larnaca for four years now.

Colleen and a tour guide gave Catherine a tour of the Mediaeval Castle of Larnaca before visiting Kastella Beach and tasting Cypriot red mullet & gilt-head sea bream at a fish tavern.

To find out more about Cyprus’s culinary scene, Catherine and Colleen took a food tour to taste stifado, kleftiko and galaktoboureko.

Then they headed to the hills to learn how to make halloumi.

