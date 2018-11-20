Menu
Interruptions in Nicosia water supply from Wednesday night to Friday morning

November 20, 2018 at 2:14pm
Water supply to the Nicosia Water Board and a number of Nicosia communities will be interrupted from 11 pm on Wednesday to  6 am on Friday, the Department of Water Development said on Tuesday.

It said this was due to scheduled maintenance work at the Tersephanou pipeline and in order to connect a back-up pump station.

It will affect the Nicosia Water Board and the following municipalities and communities: Tseri, Latsia, Yeri, Ergates (including the industrial zone), Lakatamia, Dali, Athienou, Pano Deftera, Kato Deftera, Anayia, Ayia Anna, Ayioi Trimithias, Paliometocho, Meniko, Mamari, Kokkinotrimithia and Denia.

Apologising for the disruption, the Department of Water Development urged consumers to be particularly careful with water consumption and to economise as much as possible.

 

