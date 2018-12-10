Internet speeds increase for Cypriot companies

In 2018, enterprises with internet connection speeds over 100Mbit/s have nearly doubled reaching 10,2% of all enterprises, compared to 5,3% in the previous year. 35,4% of all enterprises have download speed over 30Mbit/s compared to 24,2% in 2017, the Cyprus Statistical Service found.

Internet speeds between 10Mbit/s and 30Mbit/s still remain the most popular among enterprises in Cyprus (38,1%).

Cloud Computing Services

In 2018, 26,6% of enterprises with at least 10 employees bought Cloud Computing Services compared to 10,2% in 2014. Cloud computing is very popular in the Information and Communication Sector (NACE Rev.2) in which half of the enterprises (51,1%) are using these services. (Figure 2)

The most common cloud computing services purchased were e-mail (21,7%), storage of files (17,7%), office software (15,9%) and finance or accounting software applications (8,2%).

E-Commerce

In 2017, 33,5% of all enterprises placed orders and 14,2% received orders for goods and services via computer networks. Enterprises prefer to do their purchases and sales via websites or apps.

Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Specialists

In 2018, 22,8% of enterprises (10+) employ ICT specialists. 88,4% of large enterprises employ ICT specialists compared to 48,0% and 17,5% for medium and small enterprises respectively. 8,8% of all enterprises recruited or tried to recruit ICT specialists during 2017 with almost half of them (4,3%) facing difficulties in filling those vacancies.

Website

Following the trend of the last 2 years, the percentage of enterprises having a website is decreasing, from 74,7% in 2016 to 70,9% in 2018. Among the facilities provided by the enterprises through their website, the most common is the description of goods and services and price lists which is provided by the 70,9% of all enterprises. 44,7% of all enterprises have links or references to the enterprise’s social media profiles (i.e. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, You Tube, etc.) and 12,7% offer personalized content for regular / repeated visitors.