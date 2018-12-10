International seminar against online hate rhetoric takes place in Larnaca

Thirty-six people who work in volunteering organisations from 10 countries took part in a seminar entitled “Training on human rights against hate rhetoric on the internet”, between December 1st and 9th, in Larnaka.

The seminar was organised on the occasion of the international day of human rights which is celebrated on December 10, the organisers NGO Seal Cyprus say in a press release, issued here today.

Participants came from Cyprus, Italy, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Greece, Moldova, Denmark, Armenia, Slovakia and Esthonia.

“The training`s main goal was to integrate a human rights approach in the work done with young people aiming to combat hate rhetoric on the internet,” the press release notes. Participants, it adds, worked on promoting education in digital environment media.

In the context of their visit in Cyprus, partipants had a meeting with Volunteering and NGOs Commissioner Giannis Giannaki and visited the Europe Direct information centre in Larnaka.

The seminar was funded by the European Programme Erasmus+/ Youth, through the Youth Board of Cyprus and the national agency Erasmus+: Youth.

(Cyprus News Agency)