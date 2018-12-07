Menu
Local

Interactive Map: Which are the top destinations from Cyprus?

December 7, 2018 at 4:18pm

Eurostat published on Friday an interactive map which shows the top destinations from each EU airport.

Larnaca Airport

Compared to 2016, in 2017, there was an increase in people travelling from Larnaca to Athens, Tel Aviv and Vnukovo (Moscow). The number of passengers traveling to Heathrow and Domodedovo (Moscow) decreased.

Most popular destinations from Larnaca:

Destination Number of Passengers Number of Flights
Athens 508,042 3,570
Tel Aviv 253,170 2,709
Moscow (Vnukovo) 200,979 931
Moscow (Domodedovo) 174,557 1,088
London (Heathrow) 149,372 887

Paphos Airport

The overall number of people which used Paphos airport to travel increased in 2017. The number of flights towards Athens and Vnukovo from Paphos decreased.

Most popular destinations from Paphos:

Destination Number of Passengers Number of Flights
London (Gatwick) 201,374 1,240
Manchester 166,971 872
London (Stansted) 93,521 537
Thessaloniki 84,386 484
Moscow (Vnukovo) 73,714 253

Read more:

Larnaca Airport 56th busiest in EU in 2017

You May Also Like

Local
December 7, 2018

Explosives found near Limassol football stadium

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 7, 2018

Police arrests man in connection with slaughterhouse hooks theft

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 7, 2018

Bank of Cyprus customers to receive Cobalt refunds in December

Stelios Marathovouniotis