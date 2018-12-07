Interactive Map: Which are the top destinations from Cyprus?

Eurostat published on Friday an interactive map which shows the top destinations from each EU airport.
Larnaca Airport
Compared to 2016, in 2017, there was an increase in people travelling from Larnaca to Athens, Tel Aviv and Vnukovo (Moscow). The number of passengers traveling to Heathrow and Domodedovo (Moscow) decreased.
Most popular destinations from Larnaca:
|Destination
|Number of Passengers
|Number of Flights
|Athens
|508,042
|3,570
|Tel Aviv
|253,170
|2,709
|Moscow (Vnukovo)
|200,979
|931
|Moscow (Domodedovo)
|174,557
|1,088
|London (Heathrow)
|149,372
|887
Paphos Airport
The overall number of people which used Paphos airport to travel increased in 2017. The number of flights towards Athens and Vnukovo from Paphos decreased.
Most popular destinations from Paphos:
|Destination
|Number of Passengers
|Number of Flights
|London (Gatwick)
|201,374
|1,240
|Manchester
|166,971
|872
|London (Stansted)
|93,521
|537
|Thessaloniki
|84,386
|484
|Moscow (Vnukovo)
|73,714
|253
