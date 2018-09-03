India’s First Lady donates over €8,000 to Hope for Children

The First Lady of India, Savita Kovind, donated the amount of €8,695 to Hope for Children CRC Policy Centre on behalf of the Government of India, during a visit to the organisation’s premises, along with Cyprus’ First Lady, Andri Anastasiades.

Kovind and Anastasiades were welcomed by Director General of Hope For Children Joseph Varughese, and then President of the Council of “FONI” Anastasia Papadopoulou and Head of the European Funds Unit of the Ministry of Interior Constantinos Kyprianou gave them a brief tour of the premises.

During their visit, the First Ladies of India and Cyprus enjoyed a short musical performance by the children as well as a presentation of the organisation’s programmes and services.

Furthermore, a group of children-ambassadors of Hope for Children from several private schools attended and presented to the First Ladies the CRC campus clubs programme applied by Hope For Children in their schools.

