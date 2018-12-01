Immediate imprisonment for drunk drivers

For a second time in a few weeks the Supreme Court upheld an immediate imprisonment sentence for an alcohol-related driving offense, sending a clear message to all drivers.
Α driver who admitted guilt for negligent driving and driving under the influence and was subsequently sentenced to over a month in prison appealed the court’s decision.
He’s lawyer claimed that his client should have been given a second chance and that he had consumed alcohol after a fight with his wife who had kicked him out of the house.
The Court of Appeals noted that the aforementioned cannot be used as an excuse. On the contrary it said, they are “a manifestation of wrong and aggressive behaviour.”
The Court of Appeals pointed out “the need to impose harsh penalties for offenses of this nature that pose a serious threat to other people”.