Illegal border crossings to Cyprus double in 2018, EU sees 25% drop

The number of illegal border crossings into Cyprus more than doubled in 2018, bucking the overall trend EU-wide where they fell by a quarter compared with 2017.

According to the EU’s border and coast guard agency Frontex, the total number for the EU was an estimated 150,000, the lowest level in five years and 92% below the peak of the migratory crisis in 2015.

Frontex said the drop was due to the dramatic fall in the number of migrants taking the Central Mediterranean route to Italy. The number of detections of irregular crossings on this route plunged 80% compared to 2017 to slightly more than 23 000.

The Central Mediterranean route saw the smallest number of irregular entries since 2012. The number of departures from Libya dropped 87% from a year ago, and those from Algeria fell by nearly a half. Departures from Tunisia stayed roughly unchanged. Tunisians and Eritreans were the two most represented nationalities on this route, together accounting for a third of all migrants.