Human chain formed to transfer books to new university library (pictures+video)

A human chain was formed on Monday to transfer books between the old and new University of Cyprus’ libraries.
Around 600 books will be transferred from the old library at Kallipoleos Avenue to the new one at the University of Cyprus campus.
The human chain stretches from Kallipoleos to Academy Park, Aglandjia high school, Larnaca and Aglandjia avenues to the campus.
Charles Darwin’s ‘On the Origin of Species’ was the first book to leave the old library, shortly before 3 pm.
The last book that will be placed in the new library will be the ‘The Odyssey,’ in a symbolic move by Rector Constantinos Christofides.
15:00–16:30 classes were cancelled and 16:30-18:00 classes will start at 17:00, in order for the students to participate in the human chain.
The library will open for the public on November 26.
Coverage of the human chain in the mass media will be collected by the University of Cyprus and stored within the new library to be opened in 2089 when the university marks its centenary.
