Hilton Park rennovation to turn hotel into 5-star

A 7 million euro renovation due to be completed in March 2019 will turn Hilton Park Nicosia into a 5-star hotel, Louis Hotels CEO Iasonas Perdios said.
Work at Hilton Park is divided in two phases. The first phase ended in May 2018 and included the renovation of 85 rooms and suites.
“Hilton Park is changing its image and is becoming more modern and even more comfortable,” Perdios said.
Louis Hotels renewed its cooperation with Hilton International, so it can use the brand Hilton for another ten years.
Currently, Hilton Park is a 4-star hotel.