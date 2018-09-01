Menu
Local

High school teachers to begin measures on Monday

September 1, 2018 at 4:01pm
By September 1, 2018 No Comments

High school teachers’ unions will launch action on Monday, but lessons will not be affected, OELMEK chairman Yiannos Socratous said on Saturday.

He said the measures will primarily affect non-teaching time while a vote will be held on Wednesday to decide on strike action.

This follows an impasse in their rift with the Education Ministry over new staffing arrangements.

Teachers will report to work as required on Monday. Classes are set to begin on Thursday.

Political parties and House president Demetris Syllouris are reported to be seeking a compromise to end the impasse, but there has still be no breakthrough in a dispute which has dragged on for two months.

You May Also Like

Local
September 1, 2018

PEO, Turkish Cypriot unions to stage a bi-communal rally to demand solution

bouli
Local
September 1, 2018

Boat with 25 Syrian refugees brought to shore near Cape Greco

bouli
Local
September 1, 2018

Interior Minister: Worrying increase in irregular migration

bouli