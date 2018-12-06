Heavy rains brings deluge of calls to fire service

The fire service responded to 85 calls for help in the past 24 hours, the majority of them because of the heavy rains throughout Cyprus.

It said that 69 of the calls were due to the heavy rain, of which 49 in the free Famagusta district which suffered severe flooding early on Wednesday. The remaining 20 were for the other districts, most of them (17) in the Nicosia district.

It said the calls were to deal with flooded basements of houses and hotels, to tow cars, rescue people trapped in cars in flooded roads and move trees which had been uprooted.



It said that police, civil defence and Paralimni and Ayia Napa municipal authorities assisted in the efforts.

Other than rain-related calls, the fire service also responded to six calls for fires, eight for special assistance while two were prank calls.

