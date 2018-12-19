Menu
Local

Heavy rain overnight, light snow in Troodos (photo)

December 19, 2018 at 7:55am
Edited by

There was heavy rain in many parts of Cyprus overnight, particularly in Paphos, while the highest Troodos peaks have seen light snowfall.

Some weather-related problems were reported last night in Paphos and Limassol. In east Paphos there were temporary power cuts after electricity cables were cut. The fire service was also called in to deal with two flooded premises and to remove a tree that had been uprooted by the strong winds. The tin roof of a  livestock farm in Mandria was also carried away by the wind.

No problems were reported on the main roads on Wednesday morning though police are warning drivers to be careful because roads are slippery. There have also been mud and rock rock slides on the Zoopigis-Kalo Chorio and Kalo Chorio-Louvaras roads.

The unsettled weather will continue on Wednesday with more rain and isolated thunderstorms forecast. Sleet or snow is possible in the highest Troodos peaks.

Photo by the Cyprus Ski Club

Read more

More rain and isolated thunderstorms, possible snow in highest peaks

 

 

 

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
December 19, 2018

More rain and isolated thunderstorms, possible snow in highest peaks

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
December 18, 2018

UK shipping firm P&O re-flagging two vessels to Cyprus ahead of Brexit

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 18, 2018

Rainfall at 108% of average in period October 1 to December 18

Bouli Hadjioannou