Menu
Local

Heavy price from failure to wear seat belts

January 3, 2019 at 10:28am
Edited by

Two out of three of drivers or passengers of cars killed in road accidents in 2018 were not wearing a seatbelt, and traffic police are looking at ways to increase compliance, including through tougher penalties.

Fines are due to rise from the current €85 to €300 under proposals sent to the House of Representatives for approval, with traffic police considering asking for an ever higher increase.

A total of 19 drivers and five passengers were killed in 2018. Road fatalities for the year totalled 49.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said that over the New Year holiday, there was increased traffic police on the roads and 61 drivers were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol and another 88 for speeding.

Angelides said that there were 44 collisions with 49 fatalities in 2018 compared to 49 collisions and 53 dead in 2017.

 

You May Also Like

Local
January 3, 2019

U.S. Senate confirms Judith Gail Garber as new Cyprus ambassador

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
January 3, 2019

UK Court of Appeal overturns decision on EOKA torture case

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
January 3, 2019

Significant drop in fuel prices in December

Bouli Hadjioannou