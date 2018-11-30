Greens join voice to save hostel for blind

A hostel for the blind operating next to the Blind School in Nicosia is at risk of closing down in the next few days because the Welfare Association for the Blind has decided to dismiss its five employees, Christakis Nicolaides, chairman of the Cyprus Confederation of Organisations of the Disabled (KYSOA) has warned.

Nicolaides briefed Greens MP Yiorgos Perdikis on the issue on Thursday and has also appealed to minister to intervene to avert such a development which would leave residents homeless, the Greens said in an announcement on Friday.

“The Greens join their voice to the blind community and express their full support to the demand that the hostel for the blind remains open,” the party said.

It also voiced support for the campaign by KYSOA for implementation of the UN convention on the rights of persons with disabilities and asks for full recognition of these people as equal citizen who enjoy measures of affirmative action.