Greek Cypriots mark Epiphany, ceremonies also held in occupied Varosha, Karpasia

Greek Cypriots marked the religious holiday of Epiphany on Sunday, as dozens braved the cold to retrieve a cross cast into the sea, symbolising the blessing of the waters and the manifestation of Jesus as the son of God.
The official celebration was held in Paphos, officiated by Archbishop Chrysostomos and attended by President Nicos Anastasiades.
Because of the rain and strong winds, the cross ceremony at Limassol’s old port was cancelled.
Rare vigils were also held in occupied Varosha and in the occupied Karpas peninsula.
“This is part of our being and we want to reunify the island,” Greek Cypriot Anna Marangou, who is from Varosha, told Reuters.
“We want peace, we want to bring up our kids and grandkids in ways where people are safe…It’s a wish for a new year, its a wish we get our act together to do it,” she said.