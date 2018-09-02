Government spokesman: Resumption of the Cyprus talks our main goal

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Sunday that the Government’s main goal is for the negotiations to restart where they were left off, because of the significant progress that had been achieved until then and the framework submitted at Crans-Montana, Switzerland, by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Speaking at a memorial service at the village of Psimolofou, Prodromou pointed out that the Government utilises the country’s geostrategic role to bolster efforts for a solution.

“The resumption of the negotiations from the point they left off because of Turkey’s intransigence, has been and remains our President’s and the Government’s main goal.

“The negotiations should restart from the point where they were interrupted, as significant progress had been made until then, that we have to uphold” Prodromou said.

He noted that “a genuine demographic composition of the people of Cyprus had been agreed on” and that for the first time the two sides had started discussing the geographical composition of the two constituent states.

“But also, because we have the Guterres framework. With the six parameters that the Secretary General has distinguished, among them the security issues, the abolition of guarantees and intervention rights and the withdrawal of the Turkish army, that will render Cyprus a normal country, with a normal, modern state” said the Spokesman.

Prodromou urged the Turkish Cypriots to opt for a common European future with the Greek Cypriots, to avoid losing their own special identity and being absorbed by Turkey’s plans to revive the Ottoman era.

“By exploiting the country’s geostrategic role, its important alliances with neighbouring states that become strategic partners of Cyprus through a network of trilateral alliances, the position of Cyprus within the EU, as a European pillar of stability in this turbulent area, the Government has in recent years upgraded its strategic relationship with the US, always maintaining good relations with Russia as well” said Prodromou.

He added that Anastasiades’ Government is also developing its cooperation with emerging powers, such as India, whose president, begins an official visit to Cyprus on Sunday.

“Aiming of course to strengthen the effort for a solution of the Cyprus problem and liberate Cyprus, without being controlled Turkey” he stressed.