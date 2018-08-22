Menu
General support ship ‘Prometheus’ to sail into Limassol Port on Thursday

August 22, 2018 at 2:08pm
Greek Navy General support ship ‘Prometheus’ will sail into Limassol Port on Thursday, in the framework of training of Navy cadets.

According to a National Guard General Staff press release, the ship will remain in Limassol Port until August 26 and will be open to visits by the public on August 23 and 25.

While the ship is docked at Limassol Port, the captain, officers and a delegation of cadets will lay wreaths at military memorial sites, will meet with political, religious and military authorities, and will visit the Greek Embassy in Nicosia.

(CYPRUS NEWS AGENCY)

