Gender identity bill in the works

A bill that will make possible for people to change their gender identity in public documents is nearing completion, philenews reported on Friday.

According to government adviser on diversity issues Costas Gavrielides, the bill will be sent for review to the Law Office of the Republic next week.

It aims to put right a gap in the law so that individuals’ documents reflect the gender they identify with and not what is stated on their birth certificate.

“The right to personal identity is central in this bill, “Gavrielides said. “The bill recognises that every person can choose her or his own identity.”

The change in the legal framework has been a long-standing demand of Cyprus’ LGBT community.

Cyprus is the last EU member state not to have adopted legislation on the legal recognition of gender identity and it is time to move forward, MP Stella Kyriakidou, said.

Under the proposed bill, the gender of each individual on their ID papers will be recorded according to how they identify and not on what is recorded on their birth certificate.

Individuals will be allowed to apply to the district office and ask for a change in their registered gender to that which they identify with.

There is no requirement that applicants have must undergone sex reassignment therapy. In the case of minors, applications can be made through their parents or guardians after first securing a court order.

Individuals can apply for a change to their ID papers a maximum of two times, except after a court decision.

Employers, be they individuals or companies employing individuals who have made such a change are bound by confidentiality.