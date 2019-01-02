Four minors arrested in connection with car theft, arson and stoning officers on New Year’s eve

Police arrested five people – four of them minors – on suspicion of stoning police officers, robbery and car arson on New Year’s eve in Famagusta District.
According to philenews, shortly after midnight on January 1, police was notified that young people in cars were causing disturbance in a Famagusta village.
When officers arrived at the scene, the young people started stoning them and damaged their police cars.
Shortly after the incident, police located and arrested two 15 year olds who are believed to have participated in the stoning.
Then, police received testimony linking two 16 year olds and a 21 year old to the stoning, as well as to a car theft and arson.
The car was reported stolen on December 31 around 10 am, outside its owner’s home, while the owner was transferring things from the car to his home.
The €500-worth car was spotted burning around 3 pm at the location where the stoning took place.
According to authorities, the 15 year olds who were arrested for the stoning, are believed to have been involved in the car theft and arson.
Police are continuing investigations.