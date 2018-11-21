Four arrests as police probe dodgy loans case from Limassol co-op

Four people — three men and one woman — were arrested in Limassol on Wednesday as police investigate a complaint that €826,964 were given out in dodgy loans to one individual.
A woman businesswoman and three co-op employees were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to defraud, acquiring money under false pretences, forgery and money laundering.
It follows a complaint submitted by the co-op credit society in 2017 that the businesswoman had secured €826,964 by taking out ten loans in the name of non-existent individuals.