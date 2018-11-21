Menu
Local

Four arrests as police probe dodgy loans case from Limassol co-op

November 21, 2018 at 3:50pm
Edited by

Four people — three men and one woman — were arrested in Limassol on Wednesday as police investigate a complaint that  €826,964 were given out in dodgy loans to one individual.

A woman businesswoman and three co-op employees were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to defraud, acquiring money under false pretences, forgery and money laundering.

It follows a complaint submitted by the co-op credit society in 2017 that the businesswoman had secured  €826,964  by taking out ten loans in the name of  non-existent individuals.

 

