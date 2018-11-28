Former garage in Deryneia will host a grassroots bicommunal fundraiser

Famagusta Avenue Garage, a new grass-roots community led space in Deryneia, will be hosting a fundraiser on Sunday 2nd December from 3pm to 8pm.

The event aims in raising funds to contribute to the development of an old garage into a venue for creative and innovative community projects, workshops and much more.

As well as being a meeting place, the Famagusta Avenue Garage aspires in connecting old historical and community links in the Famagusta region.

Open to the public, the afternoon event will include dance and craft workshops for both adults and children, as well as the sale of local craft items, local food and drinks. An exhibition of art works by the Deryneia Municipality Volunteer Artists Group will also be held and available for purchase. Once the sun sets, local music acts, Veronica Alonefti and Christina Polycarpou, as well as the reggae/rock band Ado Kado, will be contributing to the fundraiser with their unique acoustic sounds. And finishing the night will be the ethnic grooves of DJ Radio Pangea.

All food will be made by local volunteers, with drinks provided in support by Keo group.

Formally a car mechanic garage, a local family donated the unused space towards community use, and with the help and support of the Deryneia Municipality, Rooftop Theatre Group, MAGEM, Famagusta Cultural Association and Famagusta Pasaj; a collective of individuals have come together forming a committee that will work towards renovating and developing a space that can cater for all types of initiatives, workshops and creative events.

Additionally, they hope that funds raised will be enough to be able to host more events and showcase to the greater public the potential and dream of an innovative community space.

“Since we opened the Famagusta Avenue Garage on 9th July to the local community, we have had such a keen interest from not just Deryneian locals but people and groups in Famagusta, and across Cyprus. We all want something innovative and creative that can become a safe place where everyone feels welcome” Said Afroditi, a volunteer organiser and steering committee member.

The ‘Sunday, Fun day, Fundraiser’ will include a donation drive on the day, but if people wish to contribute outside the day of the event, or require more information regarding the event please contact us through the emails/phone numbers below.

The proceeds from the sale of all items will be donated to the Famagusta Avenue Garage.

The Famagusta Avenue Garage is located on Ammochostos Avenue, Deryneia.

For more information please contact

English: Katherine Kotsireas – [email protected] ph. 9928 8672

Greek : Ellada Evangelou – [email protected] ph. 9947 4887

Turkish: Hande Cumaogulları- [email protected] ph. 0548 870 3969