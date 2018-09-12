Former BoC CEO to be released from jail after successful appeal

Former CEO of the Bank of Cyprus Andreas Eliades is expected to be released from jail within the day after the Supreme Court accepted his appeal against his conviction.
Eliades had been sentenced to 2.5 years in jail after being found guilty in December 2017 of market manipulation because of misleading statements regarding the bank’s capital shortfall at the bank’s 2012 AGM.
Eliades appealed against his conviction before the Supreme Court which reversed the decision of the Nicosia Criminal Court,