Forgetful tourist makes naked dash to Limassol hotel (photo)

A young German tourist will have more than a tan to remember from his Limassol holiday after he was caught making a frantic dash to his hotel in his birthday suit after a quick dip on Saturday morning.

According to the website Lemesos, the young man was spotted running naked around 8 am by other swimmers, who — after their initial shock — contacted police.

The young man reportedly told police that while intoxicated, he had gone to the sea for a swim, but then forgot where he had left his clothes.

Police escorted him to his hotel. A little later his clothes were returned to him after a swimmer found them on the beach.

Photo courtesy of Lemesos.