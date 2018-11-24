Foreign Minister pays official visit to Kuwait

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides is paying Kuwait an official visit during which he will discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. Moreover, he will sign bilateral agreements.

A press release issued Saturday by the MFA says that the Minister will be received on Sunday by the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and will meet with the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim during which he will discuss ways of further enhancement of the bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

Christodoulides will also have consultations with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, during which they will sign an agreement on air travel services between the two countries as well as an MOU for the reception of Kuwaiti citizens in case of evacuation operations from crisis areas and their assistance and departure to countries of destination via Cyprus.

The Minister will also address a Business Forum organised by the Commerce Chambers of the two countries in cooperation with the Cyprus Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Cyprus-Kuwait Business Association. Furthermore he will have contacts with people involved in the business sector with the aim to promote trade cooperation and investments in Cyprus.

He returns home on Monday.

(Cyprus News Agency)