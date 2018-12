The website of the UK armed forces released a documentary on Ledra Palace Hotel, located in the buffer zone of Nicosia.

“Once the only five-star hotel in Cyprus, welcoming the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Ledra Palace became home to UN troops – first Canadian paratroopers, then in 1993, British peacekeepers,” forces.net writes.

British troops are among the UN peacekeepers in Nicosia on Operation Tosca. The 1st Battalion of The Scots Guards is the latest unit deployed there.