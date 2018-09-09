FM to discuss Cyprus problem, bilateral relations, EU-Turkish relations in Berlin visit

The latest developments in the Cyprus problem, bilateral relations and enhancing them further, EU – Turkish relations, the immigration problem and other European and regional issues are expected to be discussed by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides will his German counterpart Heiko Maas, in Berlin on Monday.

Christodoulides departs for Berlin on Sunday afternoon, in the context of a two-day working visit to Berlin, following and invitation by Mass.

The two ministers will have a private meeting at the German ministry of foreign affairs on Monday morning during which they are expected to discuss the latest developments in the Cyprus problem, bilateral relations between Cyprus and Germany and strengthening cooperation in all areas, including security, the EU`s relations with Turkey, the immigration matter and other European and regional matters of common interest, such as developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region in general, the Press and Information Office said.

After their meeting they will hold a joint press conference.

Christodoulides is also set to meet with Minister of State for European Affairs Michael Roth and the Presidents of the Bundestag’s Committees of Foreign Affairs Norbert Röttgen and European Affairs Gunther Krichbaum.

He will also have meetings with other officials at the Chancellery and will take part in a dinner hosted by the Cyprus – German Friendship Group at the Bundestag.

On Tuesday afternoon the Cypriot FM will be the keynote speaker in an event at the Konrad Adenauer Institute entitled “Geopolitics in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Christodoulides will also meet German journalists and Greek media correspondents in Germany.

He departs from Berlin on Wednesday, September 12, for Athens where he will meet Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Kotzias.

(Cyprus News Agency)