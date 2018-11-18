FM to attend EU General and Foreign Affairs Councils

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides will participate on Monday at the meetings of the General and Foreign Affairs EU Councils in Brussels that will focus on Brexit.

Furthermore, it noted that on the sidelines of the meetings, Christodoulides will hold, among others, meetings with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and with Greek Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Katrougalos.

The General Affairs Council will discuss the results of the negotiations on Brexit, in view of the agreement in principle reached between the EU and the UK on the withdrawal text, as well as the outline of the Political Declaration setting out the Framework for the Future Relationship between the EU and the UK, and will prepare the extraordinary EU Summit that will take place on November 25.

The Foreign Affairs Council will discuss about the relations of the EU with the countries of Central Asia, the situation after the elections in Bosnia Herzegovina, as well as the humanitarian aspects of the crisis in Yemen. Moreover, the Foreign Ministers will exchange views on the situation in Ukraine. In a joint meeting with the Defence Ministers they will discuss a series of issues regarding the EU security and defence.

Christodoulides will return to Cyprus on November 20.

(Cyprus News Agency)