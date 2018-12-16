FM Christodoulides says US has adopted a fresh significant approach towards Cyprus

It is important that the USΑ no longer approaches the Republic of Cyprus on the basis of developments in the Cyprus issue or their relations with Turkey, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday, noting that this is the first time that the US sends a clear massage regarding the exercise of the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus in its Exclusive Economic Zone.

Christodoulides was invited to comment the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell’s interview to Kathimerini newspaper in Cyprus.

Mitchell`s statements are indicative of how the USA see their bilateral relations with Cyprus, the FM noted. “We are working together on the basis of a common approach which is not against any third country, on issues that we believe our cooperation can bring results in the Eastern Mediterranean, but also particularly on our bilateral relations,” he added.

“I think the message (sent by the US) regarding the exercise of the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus in its Exclusive Economic Zone is clear, for the first time in such an explicit way,” he added.

Responding to another question, Christodoulides said that as regards Cyprus’ EEZ Mitchell’s statement was clear “that Turkey’s position is endorsed only by Turkey and no one else”.

Cyprus FM noted that it is our responsibility to do all the necessary actions “and we continue to do it, so that the Republic of Cyprus`s energy planning can continue unhindered.

