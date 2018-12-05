Flooding in Protaras after heavy rains (photos)

The fire services are responding to calls for help after flooding in the Protaras area following a night of heavy rain. Roads leading to Protaras are also flooded and dangerous, police have warned.

Since 6.20 am, the fire service in the free Famagusta district has responded to 26 incidents in the Paralimni, Kappari and Ayia Triada area. Most of these relate to flooded basements and houses.

Fire services have also been called in to tow vehicles and move fallen trees, and to rescue people trapped in their cars.Off duty personnel have been called in, and the civil defence, Paralimni and Ayia Napa municipalities are assisting, it added.

In their announcement, the fire services said that despite heavy rain in many parts of Cyprus overnight, no problems were reported adding that it had received no weather-related calls during the night.

