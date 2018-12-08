Five arrests for illegal work in Nicosia

Police have made five arrests for illegal employment after an overnight operation in Nicosia.

A police announcement said immigration officers had inspected nine premises and checked 57 non-Cypriots — 42 employees and 15 guests. Four people were found to be working illegally. They and an employer were arrested, taken to a police station where they were charged in writing and released to appear later in court.

During the operation, another individual was arrested for illegal residence in the Republic of Cyprus.