Menu
Local

Five arrests for illegal work in Nicosia

December 8, 2018 at 11:37am
Edited by

Police have made five arrests for illegal employment after an overnight operation in Nicosia.

A police announcement said immigration officers had inspected nine premises and checked 57 non-Cypriots — 42 employees and 15 guests. Four people were found to be working illegally. They and an employer were arrested, taken to a police station where they were charged in writing and released to appear later in court.

During the operation, another individual was arrested for illegal residence in the Republic of Cyprus.

You May Also Like

Local
December 8, 2018

No buses in Paphos as dispute drags on

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
December 8, 2018

Trilateral Meeting of Cyprus, Greece and Israel on diaspora issues to be held in Nicosia

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
December 8, 2018

Nicosia advises Cyprus citizens on ‘Yellow Vests’ demonstrations in France

Bouli Hadjioannou