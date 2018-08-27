Five arrested for attempted burglary

Five youths aged between 17 and 21 were arrested on Sunday night as police investigate a case of conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted burglary and carrying a knife.

Police said they were tipped off about a possible burglary in Nicosia and found three young people — two women aged 17 and 19 and a 20 year old man, sitting outside a house.

A knife was found in their possession and they were arrested on charges of vagrancy and carrying a knife.

Testimony later emerged about an 18 year old and 21 year old man who were arrested on suspicion of trying to break into the house.

All five were charged in writing and released to appear in court at a later stage.

Police investigations continue.