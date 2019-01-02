First Deputy Minister for Tourism assumes duties

Cyprus’ first Deputy Minister of Tourism assumes duties on Wednesday.
Savvas Perdios was appointed last week by President Nicos Anastasiades as the first Deputy Minister of Tourism and will be sworn in for his first term during a ceremony scheduled to take place in the morning at the Presidential Palace.
The handover- takeover ceremony between the current chairman of the Cyprus Tourism Organisation and the new Deputy Minister will take place at noon.
Along with the set up of the Deputy Ministry for Tourism, his duties include the implementation of the national tourism strategy, the planning of tourism development and the political supervision of the tourism sector.
(Cyprus News Agency)
