Fire in Paphos apartment, elderly resident in good health

A fire broke out at around 10.30 pm yesterday in the second floor apartment in Paphos of an elderly British woman, the Cyprus News Agency said on Friday.
The fire service responded with two fire trucks and the fire was quickly extinguished.
The resident is in good health as she managed to exit her apartment quickly, however the fire caused extensive damage to the bedroom.
Initial examinations indicate that the fire was caused by an electric blanket.
Further investigations will be carried out today.