Fire in Kato Paphos flat from forgotten cooking pan

August 26, 2018 at 10:14am
A fire that broke out after a cooking pan was left unattended in a Kato Paphos apartment led to damage but no injuries late on Saturday night., the Cyprus News Agency reported.

It said the fire broke out a little after 9 pm with fire fighters mobilising to prevent it spreading to neighbouring flats.

The fire service said the fire started from a cooking utensil left unattended on the electric stove.

The fire was extinguished quickly. The apartment sustained damage but residents were unhurt, it added.

