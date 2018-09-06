Fire chief urges public to help with suspected arsonist

Fire department chief Markos Trangolas has urged the public in the Skarinou -Kophinou area to help find a suspected arsonist.

In a Facebook post, he said someone in a dark coloured saloon car was moving between the villages of Skarinou, Kophinou and Alaminou during the night over the past three weeks, starting fires and fleeing.

“It is certainly a pyromaniac,” he wrote. “Luckily so far we manage to get there in time”.

Trangolas said that fires in the Larnaca district were low compared to other districts and urged the public to help. Any information can be crucial to prevent the fires the district had experienced in 2000, 2009, 2012 and 2013, he added.