Fine with isolated showers

Wednesday will be mainly fine, with the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in the mountains, inland and in the north, in the afternoon.
Temperatures will be 36 C inland, 32 C on the coasts and 25 C in the mountains.
Thursday will be mainly fine but there here will be localised increased clouds at noon and in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will remain effectively unchanged and will be a little higher than average for the time of year.
On Friday, increased clouds at intervals will give isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will edge down, to a little below average for the time of year.
Saturday will be mainly fine but with localised clouds mainly in the mountains at noon and early afternoon. Temperatures will edge up to close the average for the time of year.