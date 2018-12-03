Menu
Filipino Federation in Cyprus organised tree-planting at Athalassa park

December 3, 2018

The Federation of Filipino Organisations in Cyprus organised a tree-planting on Sunday at Athalassa park.

Around 80 members of the Filipino community in Cyprus participated in the event called “Let’s help make Cyprus greener.”

Event organiser, Ray. O. Bayson told CNA that the volunteers planted around 100 trees, donated by the Forestry Department.

The Filipino community loves Cypriot nature and is very aware about environmental issues, Bayson said.

In 2019, the community will organise beach clean-up events in Larnaca and Limassol.

