Family stranded in snow near Prodromos brought to safety

A family of five who were stranded after losing their orientation on snow covered roads near Prodromos were brought to safety by police on Sunday evening.

Police said that they had received a call at around 4.30 pm from a 35 year old man asking for help. He told police that while on a family excursion in their car with his wife and their three children in the forest between Prodromos and Troodos they had lost their orientation and had ended up off road.

Police sped to the scene and found the family in difficult snow covered terrain, on a forest road near Prodromos dam at around 7.30 pm. The family was taken to Troodos police station. All five are in good health.