European Central Bank executive will not testify in CCB collapse investigation

Chair of the Supervisory Board at the European Central Bank, Daniele Nouy said that, for the moment, she will not testify to a Research Committee regarding the collapse of Cyprus’ Co-operative Bank.

According to philenews, Nouy, who is regarded as President of the Single Supervisory Mechanism, which monitors the financial stability of banks in participating nation-states, believes that Cypriots who are involved in the case should testify first, before she takes the decision to come to Cyprus.

Nouy’s term at the ECB ends in December.

