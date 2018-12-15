Ercan airport in occupied north serviced 3.7 million passengers in 2018

Around four million passengers used Ercan airport in occupied Nicosia to travel in 2018, Turkish Cypriot media report.
According to Halkin Sesi, between January and November 2018, 3,740,067 million passengers used Ercan to travel in 24,744 flights.
Of them, 1,715 were charter flights and 695 were private flights.
Self-proclaimed ‘transport minister’ Tolgan Atakan on Friday said the regime is looking into the construction of a railway which will connect east and west.
‘Tourism minister’ Fikri Ataoglu said that his ‘ministry’ is stepping up efforts to increase the number of flights to and from Ercan, while announcing that Turkish airline Anadolu Jet will start operating from the airport in a few months time.