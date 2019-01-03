Engomi municipality to create ecological park (pictures)

The municipality of Engomi and the Green Party planted 35 trees on Thursday on a tract of land in Engomi with the goal of creating an ecological park at the location.
The park is being created in memory of Savvas Philippou, an Engomi resident and a founding member of the Green Party.
“Through his life and work, Philippou showed us how to strive for the common good,” Engomi mayor Zacharias Kyriacou said.
Environment Commissioner Ioanna Panayiotou said that in cooperation with the municipality, the goal is for the park to become an example of sustainable development and democracy at a neighbourhood level.
She added that there are specific ground rules for the sustainable design of parks which take into consideration things like water, energy sources, recycling materials and security.
The park is located at the corner of Spyridonos Nompeli and Andrea Anastasopoulou streets behind Makedonitissa Primary School C.