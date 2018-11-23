Under the Κοινωνίες με Χρώματα – Colourful Societies Programme, Strovolos Municipality is hosting a free employment seminar for refugees, asylum-seekers and other third country nationals. Topics include basic knowledge and skills for integration in the labor market such as: preparing a Curriculum Vitae, communication, sources of finding work and approaching employers.
🕚When: Sunday 25th November, 11:30 – 14:00
👉Where: Acropolis Park, Strovolos
🚌Meeting point for the bus: Solomou Square at 10:30
☎️More information: Ms Athena Christodoulidou [email protected] / Tel: 22 470325
❗Refugees and beneficiaries of subsidiary protection must bring their Residence Permit or Letter of Recognition. Asylum-seekers must bring their Confirmation Letter issued by the Asylum Service.
➡️ Participants will have the chance to win a tablet at the end of the seminar.