Employment rate up by 3.7% in Q3 2018 – CY stat service

Employment was up in the third quarter of 2018 by 3.7% on annual basis, a provisional estimate released by the Cyprus Statistical Service, on Friday, show.
According to the estimate total employment for the 3rd quarter of 2018 is estimated at 424,467 persons, of which 376,520 are employees and 47,947 are self-employed.
Compared to the third quarter of 2017, total employment for the third quarter 2018 increased by 3.7%.
The highest increase was observed in the economic activities of construction, arts, entertainment and recreation and administrative and support service activities.
Actual hours worked during the 3rd quarter of 2018 are estimated at 185,356 thousand, which is an increase of 3.6%, compared to the same quarter of 2017.
